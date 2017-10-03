Cincinnati police union leader: Force users into treatment

A three-year-old boy suffering from a rare genetic condition is back home with his mother after a passerbys reported seeing him wandering along a Boardman street more than an hour before sunrise.More >>
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in teens, more than other types of injury, disease or violence.More >>
U.S. Justice Department awards grant money to Youngstown in order to battle the opioid epidemic and addiction crisis.More >>
Two right-wing activists that Ohio Republican Josh Mandel (man-DEHL') defended this summer against labeling by an anti-hate group have launched a super PAC backing his bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
Shuffling along the courtroom floor, his wrists and ankles in shackles, a 15-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the violent attempted of a Youngstown woman.More >>
The leader of the Cincinnati police union says opioid addicts endanger officers and should be forced into treatment.More >>
The county coroner says a couple found dead over the weekend in a northern Pennsylvania residence died in a murder-suicide.More >>
The superintendent of a suburban Cleveland school district who was caught on video at a high school football game pulling down the pants of the school board vice president has been suspended.More >>
A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in north Philadelphia.More >>
Philadelphia police say they're investigating after a baby that was reportedly stillborn was found in a trash bag in a home in the city's Rhawnhurst section.More >>
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of a Pennsylvania man who posted violent rap lyrics on Facebook that took aim at his estranged wife and others.More >>
Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a southwestern Ohio river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at a park.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old child was among five people hurt in a three-vehicle crash in north-central Ohio.More >>
Police in Ohio say an officer shot and wounded two men who were threatening people with a gun during a large fight outside an Akron nightclub.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania man falsely reported someone stole his prescription drugs in hopes the police report would persuade his doctor to prescribe even more of the drugs.More >>
