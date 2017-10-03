Pelini happy Richmond issue is over

When Youngstown State football coach Bo Pelini was asked about the settlement in the Ma'lik Richmond case, he paused and then spoke for more than six minutes

"I saw an opportunity to help a young man who was looking to move on with his life and I think he earned that," Pelini said, who recounted meeting with Richmond, his guardians and even spoke to counselors. "At some point, I felt like he should be given the chance without guarantees," recalled the coach.

Pelini said there were never any promises made to Richmond, one way or another, and told Richmond if he wanted to be part of the football program it had to be a certain way. "I didn't take the decision lightly at all," Pelini said.

"I thought it would be beneficial to him and our university that he be part of our culture," said Pelini. "Our program is based on accountability, discipline, and hard work."

Pelini is glad the "situation" is over for him, the program and Richmond, "I think we can all move forward. I think he (Ma'Lik) is going to represent our football program and this university in the right way, the right manner," Pelini said,