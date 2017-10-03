GM: Car sales dipped 11 percent in September

Sales of the Lordstown made Chevy Cruze remained virtually unchanged in September compared to the same month one year ago reflecting an overall downturn in passenger car sales of 11% for the automaker.

Figures released by General Motors showed an increase in Cruze sales of just .3% last month.

The 15,268 models sold in September were a 7.5% decrease compared to the 16,500 Chevy Cruzes that GM delivered in the previous month of August.

Year-to-date sales of the Cruze are up 8.1% compared to last year in the same period and lag behind sales of the Equinox, Malibu, Silverado, and Sierra.

As a corporation, GM said sales of all of its cars, trucks, crossovers and S-U-V's increased 12% in September.

The automaker reported crossover deliveries were up 43% last month. Truck sales increased 10%