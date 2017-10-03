Mercer woman charged with stealing $6500 from church

A Franklin Township woman is in jail after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a Mercer County church.

Police say 38-year-old Jill Docherty wrote more than a dozen unauthorized checks to herself.

According to officials. Docherty was working as the secretary at the Tower Presbyterian Church at the time.

The checks totaled more than $6500.

Docherty is currently in the Mercer County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

She faces one charge of theft by deception.

