Mercer woman charged with stealing $6500 from church

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
GROVE CITY, Pa. -

A Franklin Township woman is in jail after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a Mercer County church. 

Police say 38-year-old Jill Docherty wrote more than a dozen unauthorized checks to herself. 

According to officials. Docherty was working as the secretary at the Tower Presbyterian Church at the time. 

The checks totaled more than $6500. 

Docherty is currently in the Mercer County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

She faces one charge of theft by deception. 
 

