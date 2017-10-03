Mayoral candidate concerned about decline in city property value - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mayoral candidate concerned about decline in city property values

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -

A candidate for Youngstown Mayor says she has major concerns about the double-digit decline in property values in the city.

According to Janet Tarpley, the Mahoning County Auditor's Office says residential property values have dropped by 13.4% in the city.

Tarpley points to several factors, including issues with the school system, and not replacing vacant homes with new ones.

The mayoral candidate wants to use tax incremental financing and work to attract new businesses.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Columbiana County pharmacies targets for thieves

    Columbiana County pharmacies targets for thieves

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-10-04 00:46:34 GMT

    Authorities are pointing to the opioid epidemic for recent burglaries and robberies at small town drug stores. Three pharmacies in Columbiana county have been targeted in the past week.   Two suspects took only opioids during an armed robbery at the Buckeye Pharmacy in St. Clair township, where three employees were left tied up in the bathroom.  Then on Sunday, a break-in was reported at the K-Mart Pharmacy in Calcutta. Nothing was taken but police believe opioids...

    More >>

    Authorities are pointing to the opioid epidemic for recent burglaries and robberies at small town drug stores. Three pharmacies in Columbiana county have been targeted in the past week.   Two suspects took only opioids during an armed robbery at the Buckeye Pharmacy in St. Clair township, where three employees were left tied up in the bathroom.  Then on Sunday, a break-in was reported at the K-Mart Pharmacy in Calcutta. Nothing was taken but police believe opioids...

    More >>

  • Mayoral candidate concerned about decline in city property values

    Mayoral candidate concerned about decline in city property values

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-10-04 00:17:09 GMT
    A candidate for Youngstown Mayor says she has major concerns about the double-digit decline in property values in the city. According to Janet Tarpley, the Mahoning County Auditor's Office says residential property values have dropped by 13.4% in the city. Tarpley points to several factors, including issues with the school system, and not replacing vacant homes with new ones. The mayoral candidate wants to use tax incremental financing and work to attract new businesses.More >>
    A candidate for Youngstown Mayor says she has major concerns about the double-digit decline in property values in the city. According to Janet Tarpley, the Mahoning County Auditor's Office says residential property values have dropped by 13.4% in the city. Tarpley points to several factors, including issues with the school system, and not replacing vacant homes with new ones. The mayoral candidate wants to use tax incremental financing and work to attract new businesses.More >>

  • How to talk to children when they have questions about Las Vegas

    How to talk to children when they have questions about Las Vegas

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-10-04 00:11:23 GMT
    We're all still trying to make sense of the shooting massacre in Las Vegas. So what should parents tell their kids when they want answers about the tragedy they're seeing play out on television and social media? The major issue that parents are faced with is the 24-hour news cycle and social media alerts on cell phones and computers.  So it's nearly impossible for young people to miss the coverage of the deadly shootings in Las Vegas. If your child is as young as six year...More >>
    We're all still trying to make sense of the shooting massacre in Las Vegas. So what should parents tell their kids when they want answers about the tragedy they're seeing play out on television and social media? The major issue that parents are faced with is the 24-hour news cycle and social media alerts on cell phones and computers.  So it's nearly impossible for young people to miss the coverage of the deadly shootings in Las Vegas. If your child is as young as six year...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms