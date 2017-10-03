Mayoral candidate concerned about decline in city property values

Authorities are pointing to the opioid epidemic for recent burglaries and robberies at small town drug stores. Three pharmacies in Columbiana county have been targeted in the past week. Two suspects took only opioids during an armed robbery at the Buckeye Pharmacy in St. Clair township, where three employees were left tied up in the bathroom. Then on Sunday, a break-in was reported at the K-Mart Pharmacy in Calcutta. Nothing was taken but police believe opioids...More >>
Flames gutted the historic home at Leetonia's McKeefrey Farm on West Main Street Tuesday.More >>
A Franklin Township woman is in jail after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a Mercer County church.More >>
The leader of the Cincinnati police union says opioid addicts endanger officers and should be forced into treatment.More >>
The county coroner says a couple found dead over the weekend in a northern Pennsylvania residence died in a murder-suicide.More >>
The superintendent of a suburban Cleveland school district who was caught on video at a high school football game pulling down the pants of the school board vice president has been suspended.More >>
A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in north Philadelphia.More >>
Philadelphia police say they're investigating after a baby that was reportedly stillborn was found in a trash bag in a home in the city's Rhawnhurst section.More >>
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of a Pennsylvania man who posted violent rap lyrics on Facebook that took aim at his estranged wife and others.More >>
Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a southwestern Ohio river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at a park.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old child was among five people hurt in a three-vehicle crash in north-central Ohio.More >>
Police in Ohio say an officer shot and wounded two men who were threatening people with a gun during a large fight outside an Akron nightclub.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania man falsely reported someone stole his prescription drugs in hopes the police report would persuade his doctor to prescribe even more of the drugs.More >>
