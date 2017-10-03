Mayoral candidate concerned about decline in city property values

A candidate for Youngstown Mayor says she has major concerns about the double-digit decline in property values in the city.

According to Janet Tarpley, the Mahoning County Auditor's Office says residential property values have dropped by 13.4% in the city.

Tarpley points to several factors, including issues with the school system, and not replacing vacant homes with new ones.

The mayoral candidate wants to use tax incremental financing and work to attract new businesses.