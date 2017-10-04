Howland traffic crash seriously injures two

State Troopers say two people are hospitalized after their pickup truck was involved in an accident with an SUV that ran a red light in Howland Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by Jason Hatton, 35, of Warren, didn't stop for the traffic light at North Road and North River Road at around 10 pm Tuesday.

The patrol says the SUV and the pickup truck collided in the intersection, sending the truck off the road where it ran into a tree.

Hatton wasn't hurt, but the driver of the pickup truck and a passenger were taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries that troopers described as serious.

The names and current conditions of the victims are not being released until family members are notified.

The patrol says charges are pending.