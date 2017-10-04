Police suspect overdosed driver crashed into Youngstown restaurant

Youngstown police tell 21 News they believe a driver overdosed on drugs before his S-U-V crashed into a Market Street Business early Wednesday.

Officers say the S-U-V careened off the road at Market Street at Southern Boulevard at around 12:30 am and ran through the exterior wall of the Pizza and Gyro Place restaurant.

The S-U-V caught fire and a passerby was able to rescue the driver.

The fire did not cause heavy damage to the business.

The driver was taken to the hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

Police did not release the name of the driver and are still investigating the crash.