Hermitage EMT treated victims of Vegas shootings

A Mercer County EMT and his wife attended the Las Vegas concert where the deadly shooting took place Sunday.

Corry Fenton says people were getting hit by bullets just six feet away from him as he stood close to the stage. And as he tried to escape, he and his family could feel the dirt hitting them that was getting kicked up by bullets striking the ground.

Corry Fenton, his wife Molly, and their daughter were all standing at the catwalk portion of the stage when they thought they heard fireworks.

"I turned to see what was going on and I heard it again and I said those are gunshots! Get down! That's when everybody started yelling they are shot, they're shot!" said Fenton.

They all scrambled to get over a steel fence and then get under the stage for cover, all while bullets whizzed all around them.

"You could actually hear the bullets buzzing above our heads and hitting the steel fence and right beside us," said Fenton.

Did he think this could be the end?

"Absolutely! I thought we were going to be coming home in different means than on our feet," Fenton said.

Corry's EMT training kicked in and he started to treat shooting victims under the stage. He guesses he treated maybe 50 or 60 people who were shot. Trying to stop the bleeding and keep them breathing, all during the shooting through an hour after.

It was after that it dawned on him just what had happened.

"I actually could take a breath and say, 'What happened?' We were lucky and all I could do was hug both of them and I wouldn't let them out of my sight," said Fenton.

Corry calls the shooter a coward. Now he's just happy he's home safe with his family while so many others are not.