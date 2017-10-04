Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

In the wake of some overnight showers, Thursday will turn into a nice day with warm temperatures. More sunshine will be found the farther north you travel. Clouds are expected to thicken up again by the end of the day and a few showers are in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday.

A warm front will lift north of the region Friday night, placing the Valley firmly in a very warm air mass for the start of the weekend. High temperatures may be within a few degrees of the record high of 87.

Sunday will bring a small chance for rain but the chances for needed wet weather will be higher during the first half of the new work week.