General Motors looks to go green

General Motors revealed that it will be manufacturing more than 20 electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by 2023.

Michelle Krebs, an auto analyst for Detroit, Michigan's AutoTrader, said that foreign markets are creating pressure for American's auto manufacturers to go green.

"Paris and London are discussing no gas or diesel vehicles in some city centers. China has a goal of all-electric vehicles on roads by 2040," Krebs said. "That is the world's biggest car market. It's a very important market to GM. If they want to sell there they've got to be electric."

Diane Sauer, the owner of Diane Sauer Chevrolet in Warren, said people who purchased the electric Chevy Volt from her dealership have been pleased with their vehicles.



"The next generation of... the Bolt is on order," Sauer said. "You can drive it 238 miles on a charge. It's a sport utility vehicle and has 56.8 feet of cargo space, so it's everything you want in an electric vehicle, plus it's affordable."



GM says the Bolt will go 0 to 60 miles an hour in less than 7 seconds.

Krebs said producing the Bolt and other vehicles that use a gas alternative is a step in the right direction.

"What the future holds is electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, connected vehicles that are being all melded together," Krebs said. "Autonomous vehicles will be electric... when that is, I can't say for sure. But it will happen."





