Great Groceries: Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

14 oz. sweetened coconut
1 tsp. vanilla
1 (14 oz.) can condensed sweetened milk
1/8 tsp. salt 
2 cups chocolate chips
Melting chocolate (optional)

Preheat oven to 350º. 

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix coconut, vanilla, condensed milk, salt and chocolate chips together in large mixing bowl. Roll mixture into tablespoon-sized balls. Place on baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

When cooled, melt chocolate in a double boiler and drizzle overtop.  Let cool for about 15 minutes in the refrigerator.

