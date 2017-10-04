Great Groceries: Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

14 oz. sweetened coconut

1 tsp. vanilla

1 (14 oz.) can condensed sweetened milk

1/8 tsp. salt

2 cups chocolate chips

Melting chocolate (optional)

Preheat oven to 350º.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix coconut, vanilla, condensed milk, salt and chocolate chips together in large mixing bowl. Roll mixture into tablespoon-sized balls. Place on baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

When cooled, melt chocolate in a double boiler and drizzle overtop. Let cool for about 15 minutes in the refrigerator.