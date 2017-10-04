Wolf blasts House GOP, says he'll borrow to patch deficit - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wolf blasts House GOP, says he'll borrow to patch deficit

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he'll borrow against profits from Pennsylvania's state-controlled liquor system to help fill a projected $2.2 billion deficit.

Wolf's statement Wednesday came three months into a stalemate over fully funding a $32 billion budget bill that lawmakers passed June 30.

Wolf says he's tired of waiting and that his steps will be immediate. Wolf pointed the finger at the House's Republican majority for failing to come up with enough votes to produce a tax package big enough to meet his demands to pare down Pennsylvania's stubborn post-recession deficit.

Wolf says the borrowing will raise about $1.2 billion, while he says he'll manage the state's workforce and costs to the best of his ability to save money. But he also suggests other spending cuts may be necessary without a revenue package.

