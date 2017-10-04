Congressional map lawsuit may be too late for 2018 elections

The boys of winter are back at the Covelli Centre to start the regular season off on the right foot. The Phantoms will play back to back games against Central Illinois.More >>
A bald eagle is recovering in the Valley after testing positive for a deadly level of lead, according to caregivers. The young bird, likely only a few months old, was discovered in Ashtabula County and tested positive for a deadly level of lead poisoning. She is now in the care of Birds in Flight Sanctuary, a non-profit organization in Howland.
A legal challenge to Pennsylvania's congressional map is about to land in court for argument over whether the case should be delayed while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the role of partisanship in drawing
A Pennsylvania judge says he's skeptical his court will be able to decide a civil case challenging the constitutionality of the state's congressional district maps in time to affect next year's elections.
A plan to nearly double Pennsylvania's state hotel tax rate could get a final vote in the state House of Representatives as lawmakers scrounge for cash to break a three-month budget stalemate.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he'll borrow against profits from Pennsylvania's state-controlled liquor system to help fill a projected $2.2 billion deficit.
A northeast Ohio school district has canceled a second high school football game while police determine whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident.
Authorities say an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge has been found dead in her jail cell in northwest Ohio jail.
Police investigating the cases of six women reported missing in southwest Ohio are seeking state help in determining if there's a connection between the women.
A 16-year-old Ohio boy has died after he lost control of his skateboard and hit his head on the pavement while trying to hold onto a car.
A New Jersey man is jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred while police were chasing him for allegedly stealing television speakers from a Philadelphia-area Wal-Mart.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn't saying whether he'll support a new proposal to help fill Pennsylvania's $2.2 billion deficit by nearly doubling the state hotel tax.
An anti-abortion congressman asked a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair to get an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant, a newspaper reported Tuesday.
Authorities in northeast Ohio say fumes from a construction project sent 10 middle school children and a teacher to a hospital for treatment of dizziness and led officials to evacuate the school as a precaution.
Police in central Ohio say granite slabs fell on a worker at a marble and granite business and critically injured the man who later died.
Authorities have announced the seizure of about one kilogram of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid described by the Center for Disease Control as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
