Congressional map lawsuit may be too late for 2018 elections

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania judge says he's skeptical his court will be able to decide a civil case challenging the constitutionality of the state's congressional district maps in time to affect next year's elections.

Commonwealth Court Judge Dan Pellegrini didn't immediately rule after a hearing Wednesday on a request to delay the case while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the role of partisanship in drawing legislative district lines.

The judge put off consideration of a separate request by several Republicans who are active in political campaigns to join the litigation.

The lawsuit filed in June by the League of Women Voters concerns congressional districts drawn up by Republican leaders in 2011 and signed into law by then-Gov. Tom Corbett, also a Republican.

Republicans currently represent 13 of 18 congressional districts in Pennsylvania.

