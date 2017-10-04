Valley bald eagle recovering from deadly lead level

Warren police responded to a call at the Big Apple in Warren after shots were allegedly fired.More >>
The average college student ends up about $27,000 dollars in debt after graduation.More >>
A bald eagle is recovering in the Valley after testing positive for a deadly level of lead, according to caregivers.More >>
West Newport Drive in Mill Creek Park is closing this week for a road improvement project.More >>
A northeast Ohio school district has canceled a second high school football game while police determine whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident.More >>
Authorities say an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge has been found dead in her jail cell in northwest Ohio jail.More >>
Police investigating the cases of six women reported missing in southwest Ohio are seeking state help in determining if there's a connection between the women.More >>
A 16-year-old Ohio boy has died after he lost control of his skateboard and hit his head on the pavement while trying to hold onto a car.More >>
A New Jersey man is jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred while police were chasing him for allegedly stealing television speakers from a Philadelphia-area Wal-Mart.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn't saying whether he'll support a new proposal to help fill Pennsylvania's $2.2 billion deficit by nearly doubling the state hotel tax.More >>
An anti-abortion congressman asked a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair to get an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant, a newspaper reported Tuesday.More >>
Authorities in northeast Ohio say fumes from a construction project sent 10 middle school children and a teacher to a hospital for treatment of dizziness and led officials to evacuate the school as a precaution.More >>
Police in central Ohio say granite slabs fell on a worker at a marble and granite business and critically injured the man who later died.More >>
Authorities have announced the seizure of about one kilogram of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid described by the Center for Disease Control as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.More >>
