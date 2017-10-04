Roads in Mill Creek Park closing for repairs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Roads in Mill Creek Park closing for repairs

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

West Newport Drive in Mill Creek Park is closing this week for a road improvement project. 

The project will improve stormwater drainage and surface conditions between West Newport Drive from Canfield Road to the Hampton Drive entrance. 

It will also include curbing repair, shoulder grading, and pavement planning. 

The project is estimated to cost close to $190,000 and is set to be completed by November 3. 

