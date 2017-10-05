Hubbard police looking for missing endangered adult

Police in Hubbard are looking for an endangered adult that has been missing since early Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, 20-year-old Dakota Kettering was reported missing by family members, who say that he did not take his medication.

The report says that Dakota went to bed around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but was already missing from his room by 1 a.m.

Kettering has been identified as an endangered adult because of certain special needs.

The report says that family members told police that Kettering had been "argumentative and confrontational" and hadn't been taking his medication.

Officials said that the last time Kettering ran away he "slept in the woods all day".

According to police, Kettering is believed to be wearing a light grey tee-shirt, dark grey sports pants, black flip-flops, and may have a red and black checkered blanket with him.

Kettering is approximately 5'10", with reddish blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hubbard Police Department at 330-534-8153 or the Trumbull County Dispatch Center after hours at 330-675-2730.

