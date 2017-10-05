Funding down for Mahoning County OVI Task Force

Funding for the Mahoning County OVI Task Force is going down beginning this month, but the goal is still the same; to keep drunk drivers off the road.

"One fatal crash is one too many, so we still have work to do," said Canfield Assistant Police Chief Scott Weamer.

According to the number, the task force is working. Alcohol-related crashes are down 25 percent from 2010, from 264 to 196 in 2016. Fatal alcohol-related crashes are down 41 percent, from 12 in 2010 to seven last year (six so far in 2017).

There's another number going down too, and that's funding. The Task Force is entering the final year of a three-year exit strategy for a grant through the National Highway Traffic Safety Association. Last year, it received around $168,000 through the grant. This year, that number is $112,475.34, which means fewer checkpoints.

"Normally in a full grant year, we would be required to do 18 checkpoints. We would traditionally do 24. This year, we're only required to do like eight because of the reduced funding, but we're going to do 12. We've always put a little more emphasis on checkpoints because they're so effective," said Weamer.

In 17 checkpoints over the last year, the task force removed 43 impaired drivers and another 34 through saturation patrols. With funding going down, the focus has to be more on certain areas moving forward: mainly Youngstown, Austintown, and Boardman.

"Right now, the focus is on getting the most out of the funding that is available for this year. But they're already thinking about a year from now when that grant money will go away completely," said Weamer.

"We knew that when we first started this, it wasn't going to be forever. That grant funding will go away at some point. So we've had discussions on how can we continue as a Task Force, even with no grant funding. Is there a way that we could pull that off just with local support? I'm confident that we would be able to do something. Certainly not to the scope of what we do now," said Weamer.

Meanwhile, they'll keep an eye on crash numbers and hope the task force will be eligible for the grant again next year.

"There's always a chance that we'll be eligible again just based on the crash data," said Weamer. "That's something we will be watching closely this year and moving forward."