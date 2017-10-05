Court: Teen competent to stand trial in school shooting

Newly formed Tropical Storm Nate was blamed Thursday for at least 17 deaths across Central America as it dumped rain across the region on a path that would carry it toward a potential landfall on the U.S. Gulf...More >>
Newly formed Tropical Storm Nate was blamed Thursday for at least 17 deaths across Central America as it dumped rain across the region on a path that would carry it toward a potential landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane over the weekend.More >>
One person is dead after a crash on Brewster Road in New Castle.More >>
One person is dead after a crash on Brewster Road in New Castle.More >>
The Beach Boys are making a stop in Youngstown next year for their 50 Years of Good Vibrations Tour.More >>
The Beach Boys are making a stop in Youngstown next year for their 50 Years of Good Vibrations Tour.More >>
Coaches Burger Bar is hosting the official YSU Watch Party for Saturday's 7 p.m. game.More >>
Coaches Burger Bar is hosting the official YSU Watch Party for Saturday's 7 p.m. game.More >>
Poland Township was rated the 5th safest place to live in Ohio.More >>
Poland Township was rated the 5th safest place to live in Ohio.More >>
Pennsylvania's governor says the state is making available $5 million to supply 120,000 doses of the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone to first responders.More >>
Pennsylvania's governor says the state is making available $5 million to supply 120,000 doses of the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone to first responders.More >>
Authorities say a suspect in an Ohio home invasion has died after being stabbed by a resident at the home.More >>
Authorities say a suspect in an Ohio home invasion has died after being stabbed by a resident at the home.More >>
A teen charged as an adult in a western Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been found competent to stand trial.More >>
A teen charged as an adult in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been found competent to stand trial.More >>
A Pennsylvania man will spend at least six months in prison for fatally stabbing a dog the man believed had put a hex on him while the man was high on methamphetamine.More >>
A Pennsylvania man will spend at least six months in prison for fatally stabbing a dog that he believed had put a hex on him while he was high on methamphetamine.More >>
Philadelphia police say two men are dead and four others wounded in a pair of triple shootings.More >>
Philadelphia police say two men are dead and four others wounded in a pair of triple shootings.More >>
Police are investigating the theft of about 70 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a suburban Cleveland home.More >>
Police are investigating the theft of about 70 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a suburban Cleveland home.More >>
The collapse of budget negotiations is leaving state aid to five Pennsylvania universities in limbo three months into the fiscal year.More >>
The collapse of budget negotiations is leaving state aid to five Pennsylvania universities in limbo three months into the fiscal year.More >>
Workplace safety investigators are looking into the death of a man who was crushed by granite slabs at a stone distribution company in Ohio.More >>
Workplace safety investigators are looking into the death of a man who was crushed by granite slabs at a stone distribution company in Ohio.More >>
A northeast Ohio school district has canceled a second high school football game while police determine whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident.More >>
A northeast Ohio school district has canceled a second high school football game while police determine whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident.More >>
Authorities say an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge has been found dead in her jail cell in northwest Ohio jail.More >>
Authorities say an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge has been found dead in her cell in a northwest Ohio jail.More >>
Police investigating the cases of six women reported missing in southwest Ohio are seeking state help in determining if there's a connection between the women.More >>
Police investigating the cases of six women reported missing in southwest Ohio are seeking state help in determining if there's a connection between the women.More >>