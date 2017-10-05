Federal regulator clamps down on payday lending industry

Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
Just days after a gunman killed 59 people at an outdoor concert, the party in Las Vegas seems to be back onMore >>
Just days after a gunman killed 59 people at an outdoor concert, the party in Las Vegas seems to be back onMore >>
Newly formed Tropical Storm Nate was blamed Thursday for at least 17 deaths across Central America as it dumped rain across the region on a path that would carry it toward a potential landfall on the U.S. Gulf...More >>
Newly formed Tropical Storm Nate was blamed Thursday for at least 17 deaths across Central America as it dumped rain across the region on a path that would carry it toward a potential landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane over the weekend.More >>
One person is dead after a crash on Brewster Road in New Castle.More >>
One person is dead after a crash on Brewster Road in New Castle.More >>
The Beach Boys are making a stop in Youngstown next year for their 50 Years of Good Vibrations Tour.More >>
The Beach Boys are making a stop in Youngstown next year for their 50 Years of Good Vibrations Tour.More >>
Coaches Burger Bar is hosting the official YSU Watch Party for Saturday's 7 p.m. game.More >>
Coaches Burger Bar is hosting the official YSU Watch Party for Saturday's 7 p.m. game.More >>
Poland Township was rated the 5th safest place to live in Ohio.More >>
Poland Township was rated the 5th safest place to live in Ohio.More >>
Pennsylvania's governor says the state is making available $5 million to supply 120,000 doses of the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone to first responders.More >>
Pennsylvania's governor says the state is making available $5 million to supply 120,000 doses of the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone to first responders.More >>