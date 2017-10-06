Outage closes TCTC Friday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Outage closes TCTC Friday

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
CHAMPION TWP., Ohio -

The Trumbull County Career and Technical Center is closed today.

According to the school's Facebook page, TCTC will not hold classes on Friday due to a power outage.

FirstEnergy reported an electrical outage in that area of Champion affecting fewer than five customers.

The utility estimated that power would be restored by 6:30 am.

