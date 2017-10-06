Drone safety seminar set for Canfield

Cleveland Indians fans may remember when Tribe pitcher Trevor Bauer was scratched from game two of last year's championship series when he cut the pinky finger of his throwing hand while playing with a drone.

Accidents like that one and the growing popularity of the mini flying machines have inspired the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center to organize a drone safety and awareness event.

The free event is open to the public for those interested in learning important information about how to safely and legally fly drones from experts in the aviation community.

There will be a panel discussion with industry experts including, Chris Lewellen and Nicholas Yochman from FAA Air Traffic Control; Aviation Attorney Jason T. Lorenzon, Kent State University and UAS Certified Pilot; Dr. Richard Hassler, CFI Advanced Manufacturing Coordinator, MCCTC; as well as a representative from the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The seminar is being held at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Rd., Canfield, on Monday, October 9 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm in the Joyce Brooks Center.

Seating is limited. To register call (330)729-4002 or go to www.mahoningctc.com