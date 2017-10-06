New Middletown Police put on pink badges to 'arrest breast cancer'

The thin blue line in New Middletown includes the color pink this month as police there try to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio tells 21 News that his officers are wearing pink badges through October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness month.

In the center of the badge is the breast cancer awareness pink ribbon symbol intertwined with a pair of pink handcuffs.

Surrounding the handcuffs and the ribbon is a message that reads “Arrest breast cancer Unlock the cure”.

“Many in our extended families have dealt with this devastating condition and in support of our loved ones and those who suffer from breast cancer, we support you and your families,” said Chief D'Egidio.