High court denies ballot spots for Youngstown charter amendments

An amendment's to Youngstown's charter that calls for a ban fracking in the city won't go before votes for a seventh time this fall.

In a four-to-three split decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio on Friday denied requests from backers of two city charter amendments to force the Mahoning County Board of Elections to place the issues on the November ballot.

The People's Bill of Rights for Fair Elections and Access to Local Government amendment and the Access to Local Government amendment were denied spots on the ballot after the board of elections determined that the city of Youngstown did not have the authority to enforce their provisions.

The so-called “Water Amendment” would ban new fracking wells within city limits. The proposal would also prevent water sewer funds from being used towards private economic development projects. Instead, the funds could only be used towards the improvement of water and sewer infrastructure.

Similar amendments have been rejected by city voters on six previous occasions since 2013.

The “Elections Amendment” aimed keep corporate influence out of the electoral process by banning corporations, labor unions, and political parties from donating to a local candidate or issue. The proposed amendment would only allow registered voters to make contributions that would be capped at $100 per issue and candidate.

Justices Terrence O'Donnell, Sharon Kennedy, Judith French, and R. Patrick DeWine ruled against placing the amendments on the ballot, writing that supporters failed to prove that the Board of Elections has legal duty to do so.

The three justices who disagree, Patrick Fischer, Willaim O'Neill and Cheif Justice Maureen O'Connor, argued that the elections board abused its discretion.

The court's opinion may be read here