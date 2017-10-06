Brookfield police seeking help to solve armed robbery

The Brookfield Township Police Department is asking for help to solve an armed robbery.

According to a police report, a family on the 8000 block of Addison Road was home when three men knocked on the door Wednesday night.

Police say shortly after 11 p.m. one man shoved a silver revolver in the son's face and three suspects then forced way their inside.

Officers do not believe that this was a random act and the case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Township police department.Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (330) 448-6960 or leave a message on the crime tip line anytime 24 hours a day at (330) 969-1110.

