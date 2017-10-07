Ohioan among 3 US commandos killed in attack in Niger

Mill Creek MetroParks is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to renovate the former ice skating rink.More >>
Ohio's Health Department says the number of infant deaths rose slightly in 2016 compared with the previous year.More >>
Three years after toxic algae in Lake Erie tainted the tap water for more than 400,000 people in Ohio and Michigan, many are still skittish about drinking it.More >>
A man was fatally wounded during a shooting in a Warren housing complex early Saturday morning.More >>
Ohio's investigative agency has added a new weapon in fight against child pornography and exploitation - a Labrador retriever named Reptar that can sniff out hidden electronic devices.More >>
Federal authorities say a former Ohio corrections officer and six other people have been charged in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine behind bars.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio man has been charged criminally after using Facebook Live to record a beating.More >>
A Pennsylvania physician has been arrested on charges that he overprescribed painkiller medication.More >>
Police say an 81-year-old Pennsylvania man who left a phone message threatening to blow up a school says he misdialed and was trying to return a threatening call he'd received from another number.More >>
The oldest inmate in a Pennsylvania county who was sentenced to life in prison as a juvenile is now eligible for parole.More >>
A former real estate agent is heading to prison after accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from home buyers in Pennsylvania for properties he wasn't authorized to sell.More >>
Republican state lawmakers are rushing to run for a congressional seat in southwestern Pennsylvania that is being vacated by GOP Congressman Tim Murphy amid revelations of an extramarital affair in which the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his mistress to get an abortion.More >>
Authorities say a suspect in an Ohio home invasion has died after being stabbed by a resident at the home.More >>
A teen charged as an adult in a western Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been found competent to stand trial.More >>
A Pennsylvania man will spend at least six months in prison for fatally stabbing a dog the man believed had put a hex on him while the man was high on methamphetamine.More >>
