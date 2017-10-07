Ex-Ohio prison guard, inmates indicted for meth conspiracy

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Federal authorities say a former Ohio corrections officer and six other people have been charged in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine behind bars.

Thirty-one-year-old James Barlage Jr., of Chillicothe, was among those named in an indictment unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court. Barlage resigned as a corrections officer in July after being hired in September 2016.

The indictment alleges Barlage obtained methamphetamine from a 50-year-old Dayton man to distribute at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in June and July. Three of the men indicted are prison inmates.

Prosecutors say at least one unauthorized cellphone was used inside the prison to coordinate payments for the drugs.

Court records don't indicate whether Barlage has an attorney. Prosecutors have asked that he not be given a bond.

