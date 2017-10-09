Tuesday marks last day to register to vote in Ohio's November election

Voters in Ohio are being reminded to register in the next 24 hours if they wish to vote in the November election.

Tuesday, October 10th is the deadline for all voter registration forms. Registrations can be turned in to the local county board of elections offices.

Voters in Ohio can also register to vote online on the Secretary of State's website.

To register online you will need to provide the following:

Ohio driver's license or Ohio identification card number

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Last four digits of your Social Security number

From Wednesday, October 11th through the November 7th election, voters will get the chance to cast their ballots on two state issues, as well as any local ballot measures.

The two ballot measures- Issue 1 and Issue 2, take on the rights of victims of crimes and prescription prices.

Locally, just a few of the issues that are on voter's radars are the races for Youngstown Mayor, Warren City Auditor, and Columbiana City Mayor.

There are also a number of levies on the ballots ranging from safety forces and ambulance levies to parks and cemetery levies.

