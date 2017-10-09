State Auditor: Youngstown City Council should "be asking questions" about finance director

Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost says Youngstown City Council members should looking into the conduct of city finance director Dave Bozanich.

Early Monday morning Yost retweeted a column published on Vindy.com, written by columnist Bertram DeSouza.

In the column, DeSouza makes the claim that Youngstown Council members are leaving a cloud of doubt around the city government by allowing Bozanich to continue in his role.

The column refers to an indictment handed down earlier this month accusing a Poland businessman of theft, and more than 100 other charges.

The other 104 counts handed up by Mahoning County Grand Jury also named 58-year-old Dominic Marchionda's businesses including Rubino Construction, U.S. Campus Suites, Erie Terminal Place, Wick Properties, and Villa Di Tuscany.

Charges include multiple counts of aggravated theft, receiving stolen property, tampering with records, money laundering, telecommunications fraud.

The indictment is the result of a two-year investigation by the Auditor's office.

Following the charges laid out against Marchionda, Auditor Yost told 21 News that there are more charges to come.

The indictment does not name city finance director Dave Bozanich.

Earlier this year two properties linked to Bozanich, as well as a Canfield attorney's home, were searched by state agents.

At the time of that investigation, officials said that documents found during the raids "made the connection with the Marchionda investigation and the Flats at Wick and Wick Tower projects."

Finance Director Bozanich has not been charged with any wrongdoing at this time. However, in his Sunday column, DeSouza says:

"The indictment claims that an unnamed city official received a $25,000 bribe from Marchionda in return for his assistance. The 73-page document laying out the allegations against the developer leaves little doubt that the city official is Bozanich. The finance director insists he has done nothing wrong and that "time will tell." But that's the problem – from a public perception standpoint. So long as Bozanich remains finance director, there will be a cloud of suspicion hanging over city government."

Following Yost's tweet citing the Vindy column, 21 News reached out to his office to see if Auditor Yost was supporting the call to remove Bozanich from office.

In response 21 News was emailed the following statement:

"Mr. Bozanich has not been charged, but a prudent City Council would be asking questions about his conduct of City business, and would err on the side of protecting taxpayers."



A copy of Yost's tweet can be seen here: