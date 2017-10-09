Trumbull county site pitched for Amazon HQ2

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce and local governments have selected a property site in Trumbull County to be submitted for Amazon's second North America headquarters.

The race is on to land the multi-billion dollar project.

Enterprise Park at Eastwood is 104 acres of undeveloped property between Niles and Howland, north of the Eastwood Mall Complex. The Chamber says the site is closest to meeting Amazon's requirements, including it's close proximity to Cleveland and Pittsburgh.



"We do continue to market ourselves as that access point to access both of those markets. It's just how convincing can we be in this particular circumstance, " said Sarah Boyarko, Senior VP of Economic Development at the chamber.

Amazon is talking about a five billion dollar investment in HQ2 and tens of thousands of high paying jobs. It's the type of project that Cafaro Company spokesman Joe Bell says could be a game changer.



"it would be transforming for this particular community if something like that could happen. It would change the face of the economy for generations," said Joe Bell, Communications Director of the Cafaro Company.

Incentives could also play an important part in the proposal.



"That incentive package is going to be important, and a very important part of that competition that might be created between some of those larger metro markets," Boyarko said.



The Chamber says submissions to Amazon are due by October 19, and the company will choose and announce a location in 2018. ?

