Ohio's Fraternal Order of Police oppose HB 142

The Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio said they opposed the Substitute House Bill 142, which deals with loosening restrictions on concealed carry permit holders.

They oppose the bill because it addresses certain concerns in a way that the FOP think makes it unlikely that citizens will comply.

The FOP said the language of the bill only addresses permit holders who are inside of a vehicle at the time of a police interaction. The group also said they think the bill only provides a meager fine if permit holders fail to notify police of their concealed carry weapon.

Ohio FOP President Jay McDonald said the group cares about the safety of permit holders and police officers.

"When a police officer approaches someone, we should know whether or not they're armed," McDonald said. "Situations can escalate quickly and the only way for an officer to be prepared is to know whether or not there's a concealed weapon."

The Ohio FOP said that they believe with the number of attacks targeting police over the past several years, loosening the notification requirements is not a good idea.

"Our officers leave their families behind to go out and protect the community; it's a job they take seriously and do willingly," McDonald said. "They deserve to know if they're walking into a situation where someone is armed and no law-abiding citizen should have any reason to withhold that information."

