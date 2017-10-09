Ohio's Fraternal Order of Police oppose HB 142

The Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio said they opposed the Substitute House Bill 142, which deals with loosening restrictions on concealed carry permit holders.More >>
The Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio said they opposed the Substitute House Bill 142, which deals with loosening restrictions on concealed carry permit holders.More >>
This bump stock that was developed so that the handicapped could use a rifle and was a novelty, little-known, item before the mass murder of concert goers in Las Vegas.More >>
This bump stock that was developed so that the handicapped could use a rifle and was a novelty, little-known, item before the mass murder of concert goers in Las Vegas.More >>
Youngstown State University's faculty union approved an agreement for a three-year contract with the school's administration. The contact will be active from 2017 to 2020.More >>
Youngstown State University's faculty union approved an agreement for a three-year contract with the school's administration. The contact will be active from 2017 to 2020.More >>
Film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the company he co-founded.More >>
Film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the company he co-founded.More >>
The debate is heating up over Issue 2, the statewide ballot initiative designed to lower drug prices in Ohio.More >>
The debate is heating up over Issue 2, the statewide ballot initiative designed to lower drug prices in Ohio.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old teenager was killed after he exited a moving car and was subsequently struck by multiple cars on an Ohio highway.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old teenager was killed after he exited a moving car and was subsequently struck by multiple cars on an Ohio highway.More >>
Cleveland police say a car slammed head-on into a firetruck returning from a call, killing the car's driver and injuring a firefighter.More >>
Cleveland police say a car slammed head-on into a firetruck returning from a call, killing the car's driver and injuring a firefighter.More >>
Pennsylvania police say a 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized with severe burns after he fell into a bonfire.More >>
Pennsylvania police say a 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized with severe burns after he fell into a bonfire.More >>
Police are investigating after a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student was found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide.More >>
Police are investigating after a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student was found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide.More >>
Police say a 5-year-old girl who wandered away from her parents at an eastern Pennsylvania hotel has been found safe - sleeping in a truck similar to one her parents had driven.More >>
Police say a 5-year-old girl who wandered away from her parents at an eastern Pennsylvania hotel has been found safe - sleeping in a truck similar to one her parents had driven.More >>
A state prison in southwestern Pennsylvania remained on lockdown two days after officials say "significant contraband" was found outside the prison.More >>
A state prison in southwestern Pennsylvania remained on lockdown two days after officials say "significant contraband" was found outside the prison.More >>
A woman who spent five days in jail for what authorities have concluded was a false charge of assaulting a Cleveland police sergeant says the officer choked her and slammed her to the ground.More >>
A woman who spent five days in jail for what authorities have concluded was a false charge of assaulting a Cleveland police sergeant says the sergeant choked her and slammed her to the ground.More >>
A Juvenile Court judge in northwest Ohio has ordered a 14-year-old boy to undergo mental and background evaluations to determine whether he should face adult charges in the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old cousin.More >>
A Juvenile Court judge in northwest Ohio has ordered a 14-year-old boy to undergo mental and background evaluations to determine whether he should face adult charges in the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old cousin.More >>
Police say a double shooting killed one man and critically injured another in north Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a double shooting killed one man and critically injured another in north Philadelphia.More >>
State police say a mother pulled an infant from her sport utility vehicle seconds before a train struck it after an accident left two vehicles on the tracks in western Pennsylvania.More >>
Pennsylvania state police say a mother whose sport utility vehicle was left disabled on train tracks by a crash has pulled her infant from the vehicle seconds before it was struck by a train.More >>