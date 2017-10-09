YPD: Car on West Woodland was swerving, contained beer

Youngstown police were out patrolling on Saturday when they spotted a car running through a red light.

Police said when they arrived their lights and tried to stop the car, it continued driving. Police noted the vehicle started slowing down, but then started swerving.

The car came to a stop on West Woodland street.

Police said the driver identified himself as Jose Eduardo Rojas Pena and smelled strongly of alcohol.

According to officials, there was an open bottle of Coors Light on the floor of the back seat. There was also an open 12 pack of Coors Light sitting on the backseat of the vehicle.

Police said Pena appeared to be unable to speak English and only knew a few words or phrases.

Pena tried to remove his wallet to get his ID. Police said he began to get loud and visibly angry.

Police asked Pena to get out of the car but said Pena was having difficulty getting out of his vehicle and used the car door to keep his balance.

Pena then began walking towards an officer, yelling. Police said Pena smelled strongly of alcohol and was approaching an officer in a threatening manner, so they placed him in handcuffs.

Pena was taken to the Youngstown Police Department to perform a BAC test, but he refused.

Pena was issued an OVI, failure to comply and disobeying a traffic control device.

He is set to appear in Youngstown's Municipal Court on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

