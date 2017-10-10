Thee teams and two individuals go after state golf crowns

Three teams and two individuals, including last year's state champion Jared Wilson of Columbiana, are back at the state golf tournament, which opens Friday in Columbus.

Wilson, a senior who shot a 72 in the district along with Jimmy Graham of Warren JFK are in the Division III individual competition. Graham is back for a second year in a row after finishing 11th last year.

Brookfield is the only local Division III in the state tournament. The Warriors finished first in the district behind Connor Stevens, who shot 71. Other members include Justin Atkinson, Nate Smoot, Jon Hiner and Jake Shingledecker.

In Division II, the Ursuline and Poland teams are among the 12 teams statewide. The Irish finished second in the district behind Carl Ross who led the team with a 76. Other team members are Colin Faloon, Drew Murphy, Seamus Chrystal and Alex Stoneman.

The Bulldogs finished third led by Alex Rapp who carded a 78. His teammates are Jake Snyder, Zach Howard, Kyle Koziel and Luke Nord.

The Division II Tournament is at the NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury and the Division III Tournament is at The Ohio State University Scarlet Course in Columbus.

The Division I boys and girls state tournaments are next week, with qualifying today.

