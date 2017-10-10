Thee teams and two individuals go after state golf crowns

Three teams and two individuals, including last year's state champion Jared Wilson of Columbiana, are back at the state golf tournament, which opens Friday in Columbus.More >>
Three teams and two individuals, including last year's state champion Jared Wilson of Columbiana, are back at the state golf tournament, which opens Friday in Columbus.More >>
High school volleyball and soccer scores from Monday, October 9, 2017.More >>
High school volleyball and soccer scores from Monday, October 9, 2017.More >>
Browns coach Hue Jackson is undecided about his starting quarterback.More >>
Browns coach Hue Jackson is undecided about his starting quarterback.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion remains out of the Cleveland Indians' lineup for Game 4 of their AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion remains out of the Cleveland Indians' lineup for Game 4 of their AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.More >>
Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are starting together again.More >>
Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are starting together again.More >>
How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017.More >>
How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017.More >>