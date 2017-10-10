OHSAA Football Computer Ratings | 10/10/17

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.



Division I

Region 1 - 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-0) 25.5491, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (7-0) 22.8983, 3. Canton McKinley (7-0) 19.4021, 4. Mentor (6-1) 17.7071, 5. Euclid (6-1) 16.1357, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (6-1) 15.6643, 7. Massillon Jackson (5-2) 15.3571, 8. Massillon Perry (6-1) 13.8571, 9. Solon (5-2) 12.6286, 10. Austintown-Fitch (4-3) 8.3571, 11. Cle. Rhodes (5-2) 6.6017, 12. Strongsville (3-4) 6.5



Region 2 - 1. Tol. Whitmer (7-0) 20.9214, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (7-0) 17.4929, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-2) 14.5214, 4. Dublin Coffman (5-2) 12.9286, 5. Gahanna Lincoln (4-3) 12.7714, 6. Dublin Jerome (5-2) 12.7, 7. Lorain (6-1) 12.2431, 8. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-2) 12.0548, 9. Findlay (4-3) 10.4, 10. Brunswick (4-3) 8.0816, 11. Westerville Central (3-4) 7.3714, 12. Worthington Thomas Worthington (3-4) 6.3429



Region 3 - 1. Centerville (7-0) 23.65, 2. Hilliard Bradley (7-0) 19.9143, 3. Pickerington North (6-1) 18.6818, 4. Kettering Fairmont (6-1) 17.6357, 5. Pickerington Central (6-1) 17.5202, 6. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-2) 16.8442, 7. Clayton Northmont (5-2) 15.2571, 8. Reynoldsburg (5-2) 13.9214, 9. Springfield (5-2) 12.45, 10. Beavercreek (5-2) 11.6286, 11. Hilliard Darby (4-3) 10.4214, 12. Miamisburg (3-4) 7.3286



Region 4 - 1. Cin. St. Xavier (7-0) 23.5571, 2. Cin. Colerain (5-2) 15.4429, 3. Fairfield (5-2) 13.5429, 4. Milford (6-1) 11.9857, 5. Cin. Sycamore (5-2) 11.2786, 6. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-4) 9.9357, 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-2) 9.5714, 8. Mason (5-2) 9.0214, 9. Cin. Elder (4-3) 8.8143, 10. Batavia West Clermont (4-3) 8.4714, 11. Springboro (3-4) 7.5857, 12. Lebanon (2-5) 3.7214



Division II

Region 5 - 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-1) 16.5578, 2. Barberton (7-0) 14.2643, 3. Hudson (6-1) 14.1857, 4. Bedford (6-1) 12.1643, 5. Cle. Benedictine (5-2) 12.05, 6. Lyndhurst Brush (5-2) 11.1335, 7. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-3) 8.9387, 8. Mayfield (4-3) 8.9071, 9. Green (3-4) 8.05, 10. Garfield Hts. (3-4) 7.5357, 11. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-3) 7.5072, 12. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-3) 7.3786



Region 6 - 1. Avon (7-0) 21.1224, 2. Wadsworth (7-0) 17.3929, 3. Grafton Midview (6-1) 15.9857, 4. Sylvania Northview (7-0) 15.2143, 5. Medina Highland (6-1) 14.6643, 6. Olmsted Falls (6-1) 12.3643, 7. Fremont Ross (4-3) 11.0286, 8. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-1) 11.0, 9. Tol. St. John's (4-3) 10.3286, 10. Holland Springfield (5-2) 9.1214, 11. Amherst Steele (4-3) 8.6071, 12. North Olmsted (4-3) 8.1786



Region 7 - 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-0) 15.4286, 2. Cols. Mifflin (6-1) 13.5408, 3. Massillon Washington (5-2) 13.5204, 4. Ashland (6-1) 11.25, 5. New Albany (4-3) 10.4714, 6. Canal Winchester (4-3) 9.95, 7. Boardman (4-3) 9.6912, 8. Pataskala Licking Hts. (5-2) 9.5643, 9. Whitehall-Yearling (4-3) 8.4071, 10. Cols. Northland (4-3) 7.6587, 11. Westerville South (3-4) 7.5929, 12. North Canton Hoover (3-4) 7.5



Region 8 - 1. Cin. La Salle (5-2) 19.7714, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (7-0) 19.1364, 3. Cin. Anderson (7-0) 18.6977, 4. Sidney (7-0) 17.4214, 5. Day. Belmont (7-0) 15.0332, 6. Harrison (5-2) 12.9857, 7. Chillicothe (5-2) 12.6214, 8. Trenton Edgewood (5-2) 11.9, 9. Troy (5-2) 11.1143, 10. Ashville Teays Valley (5-2) 9.7643, 11. Marion Harding (5-2) 9.0087, 12. Morrow Little Miami (5-2) 7.5357



Division III

Region 9 - 1. Canfield (7-0) 20.5214, 2. Tallmadge (6-1) 16.1912, 3. Medina Buckeye (7-0) 14.9571, 4. Alliance (6-1) 14.5857, 5. Akron East (6-1) 14.1919, 6. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (6-1) 12.5786, 7. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-2) 12.0786, 8. Chardon (6-1) 11.7973, 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-2) 10.7571, 10. Aurora (3-4) 10.75, 11. Peninsula Woodridge (6-1) 9.8214, 12. Howland (4-3) 8.9177



Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (6-1) 17.9286, 2. Clyde (7-0) 17.4571, 3. Bay Village Bay (7-0) 17, 4. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-1) 16.3857, 5. Sandusky (7-0) 13.05, 6. Hunting Valley University School (5-2) 11.4643, 7. Mansfield Senior (5-2) 9.55, 8. Rocky River (4-3) 7.4429, 9. Bowling Green (3-4) 6.5429, 10. Cle. Glenville (4-3) 6.1349, 11. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-4) 6.0357, 12. Cle. East Technical (4-3) 6.0



Region 11 - 1. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-0) 16.855, 2. Bellefontaine (6-1) 15.5929, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-1) 14.6571, 4. New Philadelphia (7-0) 14.6357, 5. Granville (6-1) 14.5929, 6. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-1) 13.1357, 7. Jackson (6-1) 12.1286, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-2) 11.9885, 9. Cols. Independence (5-1) 11.9167, 10. The Plains Athens (6-1) 9.2714, 11. Hillsboro (5-2) 8.8786, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-4) 8.2872



Region 12 - 1. Trotwood-Madison (7-0) 19.2357, 2. Franklin (6-1) 16.2286, 3. Goshen (7-0) 12.6286, 4. New Richmond (6-1) 11.0714, 5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-1) 10.9714, 6. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-2) 10.6857, 7. Day. Dunbar (5-2) 10.3304, 8. Celina (5-2) 9.8429, 9. Bellbrook (4-3) 9.2714, 10. Wapakoneta (4-3) 9.15, 11. Elida (5-2) 8.8071, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-2) 7.9863



Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Steubenville (7-0) 19.7756, 2. Perry (7-0) 14.4214, 3. Poland Seminary (7-0) 13.4571, 4. Lakeview (6-1) 11.0429, 5. Canton South (6-1) 10.9786, 6. Girard (7-0) 9.75, 7. Beaver Local (6-1) 8.6286, 8. Struthers (5-2) 7.7357, 9. Salem (4-3) 7.1214, 10. Cardinal Mooney (3-4) 6.8853, 11. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (5-2) 6.7347, 12. Ravenna Southeast (4-3) 5.9082



Region 14 - 1. Bellville Clear Fork (7-0) 17.9786, 2. Shelby (7-0) 14.05, 3. St. Marys Memorial (6-1) 13.6071, 4. Oberlin Firelands (7-0) 11.65, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (6-1) 10.8636, 6. Sparta Highland (6-1) 10.6357, 7. Wauseon (5-2) 10.1643, 8. Bellevue (5-2) 9.0286, 9. Lorain Clearview (6-1) 8.6169, 10. Port Clinton (4-3) 8.1929, 11. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (4-3) 7.4929, 12. Van Wert (3-4) 7.2429



Region 15 - 1. St. Clairsville (6-1) 14.1643, 2. Newark Licking Valley (7-0) 13.15, 3. New Concord John Glenn (6-1) 11.7071, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-0) 11.2286, 5. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-2) 10.8714, 6. Byesville Meadowbrook (5-2) 10, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (5-2) 9.9071, 8. Uhrichsville Claymont (6-1) 9.0857, 9. Lancaster Fairfield Union (4-3) 8.7786, 10. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-2) 8.6714, 11. Chillicothe Unioto (5-2) 8.1857, 12. Pomeroy Meigs (3-4) 5.9714



Region 16 - 1. Germantown Valley View (7-0) 18.2286, 2. London (7-0) 15.9429, 3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-0) 14.9214, 4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-2) 14.5571, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (6-1) 14.5469, 6. Cin. Taft (5-2) 14.0505, 7. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 12.8038, 8. Waverly (5-2) 11.4357, 9. Springfield Shawnee (4-3) 10.2071, 10. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-4) 9.386, 11. Cin. Aiken (5-2) 7.873, 12. Day. Oakwood (4-3) 7.7857



Division V

Region 17 - 1. South Range (7-0) 16.0286, 2. Orwell Grand Valley (7-0) 10.6786, 3. Sullivan Black River (6-1) 10.3643, 4. Navarre Fairless (5-2) 10.1143, 5. Akron Manchester (5-2) 9.8857, 6. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-3) 7.6219, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (4-2) 6.6554, 8. Wickliffe (4-3) 6.6214, 9. LaBrae (4-3) 5.6714, 10. Orrville (3-4) 5.1714, 11. West Salem Northwestern (4-3) 4.9643, 12. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-3) 4.5857



Region 18 - 1. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0) 15.5643, 2. Marion Pleasant (6-0) 15.1111, 3. Archbold (6-1) 14.5571, 4. Tontogany Otsego (5-2) 11.0286, 5. Swanton (5-2) 9.1857, 6. Genoa Area (6-1) 9.15, 7. Millbury Lake (5-2) 8.9714, 8. Liberty Center (5-2) 8.9643, 9. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-2) 8.8929, 10. Milan Edison (5-2) 8.8786, 11. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-2) 6.4571, 12. Oak Harbor (4-3) 6.25



Region 19 - 1. Wheelersburg (7-0) 18.2071, 2. Portsmouth West (7-0) 15.4857, 3. Johnstown-Monroe (5-2) 11.7446, 4. Belmont Union Local (6-1) 10.6071, 5. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-1) 10.1739, 6. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-2) 9.5643, 7. Proctorville Fairland (4-3) 7.7929, 8. Oak Hill (5-2) 7.6286, 9. Ironton (4-3) 7.3429, 10. Martins Ferry (4-3) 6.9071, 11. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-4) 6.1714, 12. Johnstown Northridge (4-3) 6.05



Region 20 - 1. Anna (6-1) 12.9071, 2. Reading (5-2) 11.2143, 3. Bethel-Tate (7-0) 11.1643, 4. Middletown Madison (5-2) 11.1, 5. West Jefferson (6-0) 10.883, 6. Jamestown Greeneview (7-0) 10.6371, 7. Casstown Miami East (6-1) 10.2571, 8. Brookville (5-2) 9.8857, 9. Carlisle (5-2) 8.65, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (6-1) 8.5214, 11. Camden Preble Shawnee (5-2) 8.1929, 12. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-2) 7.9167



Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Mogadore (6-0) 15.3889, 2. Creston Norwayne (6-1) 14.1571, 3. Rootstown (7-0) 13.7857, 4. Kirtland (7-0) 12.5143, 5. Columbia Station Columbia (4-3) 9.6429, 6. r Western Reserve (5-2) 9.2143, 7. McDonald (6-1) 9.1786, 8. Independence (5-2) 8.5857, 9. Smithville (5-2) 8.5816, 10. Columbiana (5-2) 8.2929, 11. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (6-1) 7.3571, 12. Liberty (5-2) 6.75



Region 22 - 1. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-1) 13.8286, 2. Attica Seneca East (6-0) 10.2778, 3. Bucyrus Wynford (5-2) 10.0071, 4. Carey (6-1) 9.3429, 5. Hicksville (5-2) 8.6929, 6. Gibsonburg (6-1) 7.5071, 7. Ada (4-3) 6.7929, 8. Defiance Tinora (4-3) 6.6714, 9. Ashland Crestview (4-3) 6.5929, 10. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-2) 6.1857, 11. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-3) 5.7643, 12. Metamora Evergreen (4-3) 5.5357



Region 23 - 1. Nelsonville-York (7-0) 15.3286, 2. Chillicothe Southeastern (7-0) 12.7071, 3. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-1) 10.1126, 4. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (6-1) 9.9978, 5. Galion Northmor (5-2) 9.3571, 6. Beverly Fort Frye (6-1) 9.1286, 7. Howard East Knox (7-0) 9.0429, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (5-2) 9.003, 9. Shadyside (5-2) 8.8341, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-3) 5.7496, 11. Crooksville (3-4) 3.6, 12. Lucasville Valley (2-5) 3.4929



Region 24 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) 15.5143, 2. Lima Central Cath. (6-1) 12.9714, 3. Tipp City Bethel (6-1) 9.6286, 4. Coldwater (5-2) 9.4786, 5. Spencerville (5-2) 9.2143, 6. Mechanicsburg (5-2) 9.0779, 7. Miamisburg Day. Christian (6-1) 8.5505, 8. West Liberty-Salem (6-1) 8.0159, 9. St. Henry (5-2) 7.9571, 10. Fort Recovery (4-3) 7.7214, 11. Delphos Jefferson (5-2) 7.5, 12. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-3) 5.1429



Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Dalton (7-0) 13.1429, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (6-0) 9.7013, 3. East Canton (5-2) 9.1571, 4. Lisbon (6-1) 8.7429, 5. Valley Christian (3-4) 6.3608, 6. Windham (5-2) 6.1224, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-4) 5.2619, 8. Toronto (4-3) 4.9857, 9. Newbury (4-3) 4.4866, 10. Mathews (4-3) 3.1429, 11. Strasburg-Franklin (3-4) 2.7214, 12. Ashtabula St. John School (1-5) 2.25



Region 26 - 1. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) 10.6143, 2. Pandora-Gilboa (6-1) 9.8714, 3. Haviland Wayne Trace (6-1) 9.6643, 4. McComb (6-1) 9.4929, 5. Edgerton (5-2) 7.6429, 6. Tiffin Calvert (4-3) 7.5929, 7. Leipsic (5-2) 7.4643, 8. West Unity Hilltop (6-1) 6.8929, 9. Monroeville (5-2) 6.6429, 10. Sycamore Mohawk (5-2) 6.4553, 11. North Baltimore (4-3) 6.1143, 12. Defiance Ayersville (4-3) 6.0429



Region 27 - 1. Danville (6-1) 11.9714, 2. Lucas (6-1) 10.6214, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-1) 10.2643, 4. Waterford (6-1) 9.6, 5. Glouster Trimble (5-2) 8.7714, 6. Corning Miller (5-2) 8.0214, 7. Portsmouth Sciotoville (6-1) 7.0945, 8. Hannibal River (4-3) 6.5857, 9. Woodsfield Monroe Central (3-4) 5.6929, 10. Racine Southern (5-2) 5.5929, 11. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-2) 5.4429, 12. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (5-2) 5.4



Region 28 - 1. Convoy Crestview (6-1) 11.0071, 2. Delphos St. John's (4-3) 9.4, 3. Sidney Lehman Cath. (6-1) 8.6786, 4. DeGraff Riverside (5-2) 7.3214, 5. Fort Loramie (5-2) 6.9271, 6. Minster (3-4) 6.0714, 7. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-3) 5.8214, 8. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 4.102, 9. Springfield Cath. Central (3-4) 3.9898, 10. Lima Perry (4-3) 3.75, 11. Ansonia (3-4) 3.4929, 12. Lockland (3-3) 3.2385