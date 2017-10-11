Mercer tavern operator offers reward for capture of burglar

The operator of a Mercer Borough bar is offering a $500 reward for the identity and arrest of the person who burglarized the business.

Police say a suspect wearing a hood, gloves, and mask broke through the back door of the Mustang Bar on Wilson Avenue early Monday.

Borough Police Cheif Brad Shrawder tells 21 News that surveillance video shows what appears to be a lone male in the bar between 3:30 and 4:30 am Monday.

The suspect used a crowbar to break into the cash register and coin-operated skill games in the bar.

The bar's Facebook page says the suspect drove a light colored car and appeared to favor his right leg.

Cheif Shrawder says there are no suspects. He asks anyone with information to contact the police department at 724-662-3851.