H.S. volleyball and soccer scores } 10/10/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Wheeling Central Catholic 0

Newton Falls 3 Champion 0

Jefferson 3 Niles 0

Canfield 3 Fitch 1

Mineral Ridge 2 Maplewood 3

Hubbard 3 Girard 0

Liberty 3 LaBrae 1

Boardman 2 Lakeview 0


Boys' Soccer

Poland 8 Newton Falls 0

Canfield 7 South Range 0

Hubbard 3 Champion 2

Lakeside 2 Jefferson 2

