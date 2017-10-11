Man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed pregnant woman

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man charged with drunken driving after he hit and killed a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was standing beside her broken down vehicle has pleaded guilty.

The Altoona Mirror reports that 24-year-old Tarence Mosey, of Altoona, was sentenced Tuesday to three to six years in prison as part of a plea deal. He also agreed to participate in a campaign against drunken driving.

Investigators say Mosey had been drinking before the May 27, 2015, crash in Blair County that killed Brandyn Boyd. He faced charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

Mosey's attorney called the deal an appropriate resolution to the case, and prosecutors say it will allow Boyd's family to move forward.

Information from: Altoona Mirror, http://www.altoonamirror.com

