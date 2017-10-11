Great Groceries: Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Dip - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Dip

Posted: Updated:

Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Dip

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup Alfredo sauce
1 cup Mozzarella cheese, divided
2 cups shredded chicken
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1 tomato, diced
Fresh basil
1 or 2 baguettes, sliced

Preheat oven to 350º. 

In a medium mixing bowl combine cream cheese, Alfredo sauce and 1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese. Stir in chicken until thoroughly combined. Spoon mixture into an oven-safe casserole dish or baking pan. Top with remaining Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, pepper and garlic powder. 

Bake for 25 minutes; then broil for 4 to 5 minutes until cheese is golden brown and bubbly. Remove from oven; top with tomatoes and basil. Serve with baguettes.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms