Great Groceries: Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Dip

Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Dip

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup Alfredo sauce

1 cup Mozzarella cheese, divided

2 cups shredded chicken

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1 tomato, diced

Fresh basil

1 or 2 baguettes, sliced

Preheat oven to 350º.

In a medium mixing bowl combine cream cheese, Alfredo sauce and 1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese. Stir in chicken until thoroughly combined. Spoon mixture into an oven-safe casserole dish or baking pan. Top with remaining Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, pepper and garlic powder.

Bake for 25 minutes; then broil for 4 to 5 minutes until cheese is golden brown and bubbly. Remove from oven; top with tomatoes and basil. Serve with baguettes.