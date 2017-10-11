Youngstown police investigating body found under South Ave bridg - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown police investigating body found under South Ave bridge

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office and Youngstown Police are investigating after a body was discovered under a bridge. 

According to the Youngstown Police Department, a concerned caller called 911 shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. 

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office says a body was discovered near Poland Avenue, under the South Avenue bridge. 

Officials are still working to determine the identity of the victim, but say that the body has been decomposing. 

The Coroner's office says the cause of death has not yet been determined. 

YPD Detectives and the Coroner's Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. 

