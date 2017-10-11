H.S. football | 10/12/17

High school football scores from Thursday, October 12, 2017.More >>
High school football scores from Thursday, October 12, 2017.More >>
High school volleyball and soccer scores from Wednesday, October 11, 2017.More >>
High school volleyball and soccer scores from Wednesday, October 11, 2017.More >>
LeBron James won't play again in the preseason because of a sprained left ankle and his status for the Cleveland Cavaliers' season opener is in question.More >>
LeBron James won't play again in the preseason because of a sprained left ankle and his status for the Cleveland Cavaliers' season opener is in question.More >>
Boston star Kyrie Irving has added more spice to the Celtics-Cleveland season opener.More >>
Boston star Kyrie Irving has added more spice to the Celtics-Cleveland season opener.More >>
Patric Hornqvist is a game-time decision to make his season debut for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they visit the Washington Capitals.More >>
Patric Hornqvist made his season debut for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Washington Capitals.More >>