Prominent YSU professor and author charged with domestic violence

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown State University English professor and author pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges on Wednesday afternoon.

Youngstown Police arrested 42-year-old Christopher Barzak on Tuesday night after his husband told officers that Barzak punched him twice. 

The victim told police the argument started when he refused to have sex with Barzak.

Reports state that the victim had a bloody lip and swollen eye, but Barzak told police he didn't physically touch him. 

Police are investigating the incident. 

