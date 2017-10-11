Mercer County poll workers needed

Mercer County is looking for poll workers in several locations for the upcoming Municipal Election on November 7.

The job of an election worker is to ensure fair and accessible elections for all voters. Workers are responsible for set up and tear down of the precinct on election day.

While the polls are open, workers are responsible for checking voters in and taking them to voting machines.

The job pays $100 for election day and $10 for a 2 and a half hour training class. The normal hours for election day are from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The training class week is typically the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday two weeks before each election. Classes are held in Hermitage, Greenville, and Mercer at either 10 a.m., 2 p.m. or 6 p.m.

The following is a list of qualifications needed to be a poll worker:

Must be a registered voter in Mercer County

Must be able to work the hours required for the position

Lift approximately 25 pounds with assistance

Complete training

Work patiently with the public and coworkers

ADA statement

Sensitive to the needs of individuals with disabilities and the elderly who wish to serve as election workers and participate in the

election process.

Sensitive to the needs of voters with disabilities and the elderly

Below is a list of where poll workers are still needed: