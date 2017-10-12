High court won't review YSU student gang rape sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court is refusing to review a lower court's order to give a lighter sentence to a man convicted of taking part in the 2001 gang rape of a Youngstown State University student when he was a teenager.

The high court has rejected a request by prosecutors to consider an appeals court ruling that found a 112-year-sentence handed down to Brandon Moore constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

The Ohio Supreme Court has already upheld the appellate court ruling.

According to court testimony, Moore was 15-years-old when he abducted and robbed a 21-year-old Youngstown State University student.

Investigators say Moore then drove the victim to a secluded location where he and his accomplices repeatedly raped the woman orally, vaginally and anally.

After the victim was freed, she reported the license number of a car involved in the crime to police who arrested the suspects.

Moore was convicted of rape, complicity, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

In 2002 Mahoning County Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Moore to 141 years in prison, which was later reduced to 112 years upon appeal.

Under that sentence, Moore, now 31-years-old, would be 107-years-old before he would be eligible for parole.

No date has been set for Moore's re-sentencing.