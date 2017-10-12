Pennsylvania man, 19, fatally shot after 'fender bender'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Witnesses say a 19-year-old man fatally shot in Pennsylvania's third-largest city was gunned down after a fender bender.

Allentown police on Thursday were still seeking the suspect who shot Carlos Pascual Richiez.

Police say the victim was shot about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday and died less than 30 minutes later at a hospital.

The homicide is one of seven in the eastern Pennsylvania city in the last two months.

Witnesses say a man in the other vehicle got out after the minor accident at an intersection and shot Pascual Richiez before fleeing.

