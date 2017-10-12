Warren man indicted on kidnapping, rape charges

A Warren man is facing new charges after allegedly forcing a woman to tie up her own children, and then raping her.

Thirty-five-year-old Keion Stella has been indicted by a grand jury on three charges of kidnapping and 9 counts of rape charges.

Earlier this week Stella was arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape after a north side woman told police she was raped at gunpoint in Youngstown on Sunday by her ex-boyfriend who was identified as Keion Stella.

When officers arrived they found the young woman obviously distraught standing in the driveway of her home with her young children just five and six-years-old, and all three crying.

The female victim had noticeable abrasions on both sides of her neck.

The 28-year-old woman said her ex-boyfriend Keion Stella asked to stop by her home to talk about their break up.

According to the victim when Stella arrived he entered the house and pulled a loaded gun out and pointed it at her.

Stella allegedly ordered her to tie up her own children with duct tape.

Once she duct taped the young children's mouths and hands, Stella then allegedly ordered her up the stairs at gunpoint and into the bedroom of one of her children.

The victim says it was at that point that Stella began to rape her, and during the rape, he stopped and made her go back downstairs into the living room and sent the kids upstairs.

Stella then allegedly began to rape the victim again, this time on the couch in the living room.

Once the suspect was finished he allegedly told the victim that he was going to leave and kill himself before fleeing the residence in an unknown blue vehicle.

The Youngstown Police Family Services Unit was called to the scene along with the YPD Crime Lab.

While at the victim's home a call was received that suspect Keion Stella may be on his way to Volney Road in a blue Chevy Cruze.

Officers were able to take Stella into custody at that address shortly after the crime was reported.

Stella is currently in the Mahoning County Jail on a bond of $1 million.

Stella is also under investigation in Warren for a rape with similar circumstances involving another ex-girlfriend.

21 News has learned that the Warren crime happened just one day before the rape in Youngstown and involved two victims, both a 40-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter. Both women were allegedly raped while the suspect held a gun in his hand.

Warren Police Detectives say they can not comment at this time because they are still investigating.