Mom, boyfriend indicted after x-rays find several fractures in infant

A Campbell couple has been indicted after an infant was taken to the hospital with a broken wrist.

A Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted 20-year-old Corinthians White and 20-year-old Alissa Rodriguez on six charges of child endangering each.

The child endangering charge stems from a report filed by Rodriguez, who told police that on August 12 White may have broken the wrist of her two-month-old daughter. White is also the infant's father, according to the woman.

Doctors at Northside Hospital told police that the baby had several fresh broken bones along with others that were in the process of healing, according to a police report.

The report also says that the injuries did not appear to be accidental.

The charges against Alissa, who Campbell Police officers say is, in fact, the child's mother stem from her refusal for more medical tests.

"They wanted to do a full body scan and she refused it, I believe at Northside," said Lt. Kevin Sferra in a previous interview. " When she went to Akron Children's, they did it and that right there tells me she was aware they were going to find something else and there must be something else that she already knew about which makes her just as culpable," he said.

Officer told 21 News that this had been one of the worst cases of child abuse they had ever seen. The indictment alleges that the abuse was carried out over the time of the infant's birth in June until the arrest in August.

Court dates have not yet been set for White or Rodriguez.