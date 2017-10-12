Austintown woman pressing charges after husband punched her

Austintown Police are investigating a domestic violence incident after a woman came into the station with bruises on her arm Tuesday evening.

William Michael, 33, is charged with child endangering and domestic violence.

According to reports, Michael left bruises on his wife's arm after he grabbed her while she was holding their 3-month-old baby, leaving a mark on the baby's forehead.

The victim told police what started as a verbal argument turned into Michael punching the victim's head. She reportedly tried to leave and call 911 but Michael took her phone and when she tried to yell for help he covered her mouth.

The report states the victim had to bite Michael's hand in order to breathe.

The argument ended in Michael threatening to kill himself if she got anyone involved, as he left the residence.

The victim told police the baby was safe.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.