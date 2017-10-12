Youngstown Police warn community of new phone scam - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Police warn community of new phone scam

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Police are warning people living in the city of yet another phone scam.

A caller impersonated a YPD detective and was reportedly very aggressive to the person answering the call.

The new scam cloned YPD caller ID, so that when the call came through it read as Youngstown Police.

Police are urging those that live in the city to be careful of this new scam.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms