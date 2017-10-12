Campbell food pantry underway for students in need

Months of planning is now a reality in Campbell City Schools after a food pantry has been set up to serve 200 students.

The weekend bags that go home with students include four meal items, snacks and juices.

The shelves are fully stocked and ready for distribution with the help of Second Harvest Foodbank and private donations from local churches and students.

"Poverty impacts the education of any child. So with poverty comes greater needs, we try and meet the needs," said Karen Paradise, Crisis Intervention Specialist at Campbell schools.