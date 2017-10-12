Brookfield residents protest more injection wells

A northern Trumbull County community expressed concerns Thursday night over three more proposed injection wells that could be setting up shop.

The group of a couple dozen gathered at the Brookfield Village Green with signs of protest.

"In big letters s-t-o-p-i-t. Stop it," said Resident Jim Hennessy.

"I don't want the wells there, they're close to my house, my property," said Resident Tom Wike.

The location of their concern is north of Brookfield Center and just off State Route 7.

Two injection wells have already been approved at the site and Highland Field Services, the company constructing them, has applied with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to build three more at the same location.

Those that live in the Wyngate Manor Mobile home park aren't far from the site and some also took part in the protest.

"If we start having earth quakes our homes sit on concrete blocks, we're not even on the ground, so you can imagine the damage that's going to take place," said Resident Dana Basse.

Brookfield Trustee Gary Lees says if approved, the three well would make a total of 21 injection wells in the county and the most in the state.

He is working with county officials, as well as state representatives, to create an evacuation plan in case of an emergency such as a fire.

"What we're dealing with as far as vapor in the air, so those are some of the concerns that I have to react. I have to be prepared," said Lees.

A date hasn't been set but Lees said ODNR and Highland Field Services are willing to meet.

"They don't want to deal with us publicly, but they'll deal with us privately," said Lees.

