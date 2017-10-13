Backers of drug price issue to air documentary in 6 cities

The frustrated promoter of an Ohio ballot initiative aimed at lowering prescription drug prices says his campaign plans to air an hour-long documentary around the state so voters can get a complete and accurate picture of what's being proposed.

In a phone call Thursday, Michael Weinstein accused the pharmaceutical industry of using its $15 million-plus opposition campaign to unjustly malign him and his nonprofit while refusing an honest debate.

He also criticized journalists he says have failed to adequately investigate drug makers or hold their well-funded opposition campaign accountable for the high prices targeted by the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act.

Weinstein is president of the California-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation behind Ohio's Issue 2. Its documentary, "Keeping the Promise," will air in six Ohio cities over Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.